Top Forex Brokers Comparison can help traders benefit the brokers more. Finding the top forex broker in the world isn't an easy task. We offer you hundreds of forex brokers sorted by country, regulation, bonus,spread,dealing, trading platfrom, payment methods and trading conditions. Every single forex broker listed on TOP Forex Brokers Comparison is reviewed and rated by experienced traders.Compare the top forex brokers online ,then choose the best forex broker that suits you most.Top & best forex brokers review will make it simple.
|
|
HotForex
|
1. Regulated by FCA，FSCA，ASIC, CySEC, DFSA
2. Safe broker to deposit and withdraw.
3. No deposit and withdrawal fee.
4. Spreads are low starts from 0.0
5. Flexible leverage up to 1:1000
6. 100% Credit Bonus
7. Offers over 1200+ different instruments including 90 currency pair.
8. Fast withdrawal , usually within (2-6) hours.
9. To open a HotForex account press the button or click the logo (on the right for PC and on the below for smart phone or tablet) !
|
|
XM
|1. Regulated by ASIC, CySEC, Financial conduct authority, UK
2. Safe broker to deposit and withdraw.
3. No deposit and withdrawal fee.
4. Spreads are low starts from 0.1
5. Offers over 10,000 different instruments including 90 currency pair.
6. Fast withdrawal , usually within (2-6) hours.
7. To open a XM account press the button or click the logo (on the right for PC and on the below for smart phone or tablet) !
|
|
Forex Time
(FXTM)
|1. Regulated by CySEC, FCA, FSC.
2. Safe broker to deposit and withdraw.
3. No deposit and withdrawal fee.
4. Withdrawal is instant upto a limit.
5. Negative balance protection.
6. Best know for providing global forex education to their clients by webiners, seminers etc.
7. To open a FXTM account press the button or click the logo (on the right for PC and on the below for smart phone or tablet) !
|
|
Exness
|1.Exness is a new regulated broker but its popularity rising day by day.
2. Safe broker to deposit and withdraw.
3. No deposit and withdrawal fee.
4. Withdrawal is instant.
5. No commission at all.
6. To open a Exness account press the button or click the logo (on the right for PC and on the below for smart phone or tablet) !
|
|
IC Markets
|1. Regulated by ASIC, CySEC.
2. Safe broker to deposit and withdraw.
3. No deposit and withdrawal fee.
4. Spreads are too low even starts from 0.0
5. Commission is very low.
6. Ultra fast execution. Average execution speeds of under 40ms.
7. To open an IC Markets account press the button or click the logo (on the right for PC and on the below for smart phone or tablet) !
|
|
Tickmill
|1. Regulated by CySEC, FCA, FSC and SC.
2. Safe broker to deposit and withdraw.
3. No deposit and withdrawal fee.
4. Negative balance protection.
5. Spreads starts from 0.0.
6. Commission is low compare to other brokers.
7. To open a Tickmill account press the button or click the logo (on the right for PC and on the below for smart phone or tablet) !
RISK Warning:Trading in foreign exchanges carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your deposited funds; therefore, you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent financial and legal advice if necessary. The information on this website is not directed towards residents of countries where FX trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations.